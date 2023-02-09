Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Gets Her Hands on Bigg Boss 16 Trophy Already? Here's the Truth

The competition in the Bigg Boss 16 house is heating up as the finale approaches. Tensions are running high among the remaining contestants. The participants who are left in the race are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. Now, a picture of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary holding the Bigg Boss trophy is going viral.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan shared the picture on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Three trends running simultaneously… For me Priyanka owns the trophy". In the picture, Priyanka is seen sitting on the couch inside the Bigg Boss house, wearing a stunning outfit. One can notice the Bigg Boss coveted trophy resting on her lap. Before you draw any conclusions, do note that her fans have Photoshopped the image.

Fans are in awe of the post. One of them wrote, “Thank you so much. I feel so overwhelmed the way you are supporting her… May God give you all the happiness and success". Another user said, “Inshaallah winner Priyanka hi hai apni. Arising winner Priyanka. Priyanka owns trophy". “Thanks ma’am for your immense love and support," read a comment.

Just a day ago, actress-producer Sargun Mehta expressed her support for Priyanka Choudhary. She posted pictures from Udaariyaan’s party. The photos also featured Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya, who worked with Priyanka on the TV drama. “ROOTING for our girl to win and bring the trophy home @priyankachaharchoudhary …My mom has been saying since the 1st episode ki “baaki sab khelne aayein hain, priyanka jeetne aayi hai" Winning and ruling hearts…Vote for her if you haven’t yet .. tejo for the win," Sargun Mehta wrote in the caption.

In the upcoming Bigg Boss episode’s promo, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is seen watching a video of her journey. The actress looks stunning in a black saree. Bigg Boss showered praise on Priyanka for her ability, to be frank about her opinions. Priyanka’s fans cheered for her, and she thanked them for their constant love and support.

Salman Khan will host the Bigg Boss 16 finale, which will take place on February 12. After a two-week break, the Bollywood superstar will return to host the grand finale. Farah Khan and Karan Johar hosted the show in his absence.

