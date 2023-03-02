Home » News » Movies » Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Skip Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan's Show? Here's Why

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Skip Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan's Show? Here's Why

Recently, Shalin Bhanot was also snapped by paps when he confirmed that he will be attending MC Stan's show in Mumbai.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 14:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary talks about MC Stan while interacting with paps.
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary talks about MC Stan while interacting with paps.

Days after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan is now all set to hold a series of concerts in several cities around the country including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Jaipur among others. However, Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to miss the mega show.

Recently, the former Udaariyaan actress was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai when she was asked if she will be attending MC Stan’s concert. Priyanka mentioned that she is too busy these days and therefore will skip the mega show. However, she sent her best wishes to the rapper. “All the best to MC Stan. Mere pass abhi time nahi hai, bahut busy hoon main. (I don’t have time right now. I’m very busy at the moment)," she said.

Advertisement

Recently, Shalin Bhanot was also snapped by the paps when he confirmed that he will be attending MC Stan’s show in Mumbai. He also showered love on the rapper and said, “He is doing so good. I am so happy for him". Watch the video here:

RELATED NEWS

Bigg Boss 16 concluded on February 12 when MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. Siv Thakare was the first runner up of the show followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Other two finalists in the show were Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

Advertisement

Later, Priyanka also reacted to Stan winning the show and said, “Stan is a genuine guy and I am so happy for him." She also thanked her fans for making her the second runner up and added, “To be able to live the entire journey and come this far is a huge achievement for me. Also, I believe that lalach nahi karni chaiye kyunki lalach kabhi khatam nahi hoti (one should never be greedy, as there’s no end to greed)."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: March 02, 2023, 14:14 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 14:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Uber Glam In Black Saree With Feather Pallu, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Colourful And Vibrant Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks In These Sexy Pics