Priyanka Chopra 'Almost' Wraps Up the Shoot of Citadel After 18 Months, Celebrates With Ice Cream

Actress Priyanka Chopra is busier than ever with her professional commitments and her daughter. The global icon, who was shooting for Russo brother’s Citadel, ‘almost’ wrapped it up and took to Instagram to share it with her fans and followers. She held an ice cream party as it was almost a wrap. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote, “It’s finally “almost warp" on Citadel after 18 months! The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn’t be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew but also ice cream!"

The actress also gave a shoutout to the shop owner. “Great job, @taydoesitbetter. So great to see an independent female business owner in complete control. Try them out!!" Priyanka also penned a handwritten note to thank the cast and crew of Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra has been sharing several updates from the sets of Citadel. Earlier, she had shared a couple of photos where she could be seen with bruises on her face. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel is a spy series that stars Priyanka in the lead with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Later, the show’s Indian adaptation will also be released. The Indian series will be directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame.

Besides Citadel, Priyanka has a number of projects lined up. These include Text For You, her Bollywood comeback Jee Le Zara and Ending Things.

Talking of her personal life, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their baby daughter via surrogacy in January this year. The couple revealed that their daughter, Malti, was born prematurely and was in the NICU for over 100 days. Recently, on her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday, she shared a photo of her mom her with her granddaughter.

