Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently introduced their daughter Malti Marie to the world in her first public appearance at an event in Los Angeles. Priyanka and Malti looked adorable together and left everyone in awe while cheering for Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe as they unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Soon after the much-awaited first public appearance, fans went gaga over the cuteness of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Now, an AI picture of Malti and Priyanka is being widely shared on social media. A fan page of the actress posted a reimagined image of the duo, showing them as a princess and a queen. And it's unmissable.

In the AI image, Priyanka is depicted as having curly brown hair, a bright smile, and a golden crown on her head. Malti Marie, on the other hand, is seen donning a lovely white gown as she sits on her mother's lap looking adorable.

Malti's first appearance in public came over a year after her birth.

Social media users reacted to the AI-generated picture with the cutest comments. One user wrote, “Very creative love this.” Another user commented, “Just beautiful.” “Good combination of mother and daughter,” a user comments.

During his remarks at the Hollywood Walk of Fame award ceremony, Nick Jonas gave a shout-out to his wife Priyanka and daughter Malti. He talked about how much he cherished being married to and raising a family with Priyanka, praising her for being the rock in the storm and the calm in the chaos for him. Nick also had a cute message for his daughter. “Malti Marie, hi baby, I can’t wait to come back here with you in fifteen years and embarrass you in front of all your friends,” he said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has quite a few projects lined up in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie and It’s All Coming Back. Back home, she has the highly anticipated Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film features Priyanka alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

