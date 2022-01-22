Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Baby Gets Warm Welcome from Uncles Joe, Kevin; Lilly Singh, Lara Dutta Shower Love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogate. The couple made the big announcement in a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday at 12 am (IST).

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," read the note shared by Priyanka on her Instagram account. Nick also posted the same message on his Instagram page. As soon as the couple shared the happy news, their friends and fans flooded their posts with congratulatory messages.

Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas dropped heart emojis on both Priyanka and Nick’s posts. Lara Dutta wrote, “Congratulations." Actress Pooja Hegde commented, “Congratulations! Sending you all loads of love and light!" Priyanka’s close friend and comedian Lilly Singh wrote, “Can’t wait to cuddle them!" Actor Kal Penn said, “Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!" Mini Mathur wrote, “Congratulations @priyankachopra and nick… This is amazing news."

Their fans were also overjoyed at the news. “Oh my goodness Nick I can’t even begin of how happy I am for you guys congratulations can’t wait to see the baby grow up," read a comment on Nick’s post. “Oh my god! This is so special," wrote another fan.

In a recent interview to Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka had hinted at starting a family with Nick. Priyanka was asked whether her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandma someday. To which, she said, “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens," Priyanka said. But when the interviewer pointed that both her and Nick lead very busy lives, she had wittily replied, “No, we’re not too busy to practice."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu, to honour their families’ traditions.

