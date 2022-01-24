Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Baby's First Pics Leaked? Allu Arjun Offered Whopping Amount For New Film With Atlee

Even though Priyanka and Nick refrained from revealing the sex of their baby, multiple reports in international entertainment websites suggested that the duo welcomed a baby girl. Ever since the couple announced the birth of their baby on January 22, they haven’t shared anything on their social media handles. However, a couple of pictures of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra holding a baby are going viral on social media, with fans wondering if that’s NickYanka’s newborn child.

Allu Arjun is about to become the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. That shouldn’t be a shock. After all, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ became the only pandemic-era film to join the Rs 300 crore club. It’s inevitable that Allu Arjun will receive a massive raise for starring in movies going forward. According to MensXP, Allu Arjun will next collaborate with Atlee for what will be a pan India project.

Adult relationships are complicated. While love is an integral part of it, the relationship is impacted due to insecurities and trauma as well. It is these complicated emotions that Our Beloved Summer has attempted to portray on the small screen with the help of Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. Playing the poles apart Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo, respectively, the actors have kept fans hooked to the show for seven weeks.

Hema Malini has shared a charming throwback picture on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. Besides the ‘Dream Girl Of Bollywood’, the picture also featured her husband Dharmendra and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Sharing the nostalgia-filled frame, Hema Malini celebrated her two daughters and wrote, “Today is the celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life," along with a heart emoticon.

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, grabbed many eyeballs after they were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday evening. This was the first time when Palak and Ibrahim were papped together. While the duo decided to step out of the restaurant separately, Palak was later clicked hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim. Since then, the duo’s pictures have gone viral on social media, with netizens wondering if the two are dating.

