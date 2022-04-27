Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Host Dinner Party for Friends at Their New LA Home; See Pic

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently hosted a dinner party for their friends at their beautiful home in Los Angeles. Pinky Reddy, a philanthropist and entrepreneur, was one of the friends invited who took a picture of the get-together and shared it on Instagram. In the picture posted by Pinky, Priyanka and Nick look delighted. Nick is dressed smartly in a blue printed shirt with white pants and shoes, while Priyanka looks stunning in a colourful striped top and trousers.

Using hashtags like “friends forever" and “great hosts," Pinky wrote, “It was lovely to meet Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas in their beautiful home in Los Angeles for dinner."

The picture also shows a glimpse of the couple’s house. They all appear to be posing in the living room, separated by glass doors and panels. Another feature of the room drawing a lot of attention is a frame hanging on the wall with a quote that read: “Crossed like two hot wires…."

The picture, which was posted on Tuesday, has received many like till now. Fans have also showered love in the comments section and now, the photo is viral.

Priyanka and Nick, who married in an intimate yet magnificent ceremony at Rajasthan’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018, recently welcomed a baby girl. The couple took to social media to announce the birth of their first child via surrogacy. The baby is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently engaged in a number of projects. She has already completed shooting for the web series Citadel. It’s All Coming Back To Me and Ending Things are also on her to-do list. She will also appear alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

