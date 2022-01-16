Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Look Lost In Love As They Enjoy A Romantic Walk With Their Dogs, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently spotted at a beach close to San Diego, in the United States. The couple, who have been spending time away from social media since New Year’s Eve, was seen taking a stroll on the beach with their dogs, Diana and Gino. Onlookers spotted the couple walking hand-in-hand while they walked their pets.

In the pictures, shared by TMZ, Priyanka and Nick were seen twinning, wearing a pair of denim, a shirt, and leather jackets over it. Priyanka’s jacket appeared to feature the words ‘A Christmas Carol’. An onlooker informed the international publication that they were at the beach for almost half an hour at the beach, during which they ‘were super happy, chatting most of the time as they held hands and walked with their 2 dogs.’

Priyanka and Nick have been missing in action on Instagram and Twitter for a while now. The couple had shared posts on the occasion of New Year and have been on detox ever since. While Priyanka returned last week to share pictures of her cover shoot for Vanity Fair, Nick returned to check up on his fans and inform them that his social media detox was accidental.

“Didn’t plan this way by any means, but I have (unintentionally) taken a break from social over the past two weeks to just be present… and it’s felt great. Hope you’ve all been doing really well. Much love," he tweeted.

On the other hand, Priyanka too opened up about the divorce rumours that erupted after she dropped her surnames on Instagram. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Priyanka said, “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that."

