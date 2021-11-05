Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Perform Mahalakshmi Puja on Diwali, See Their Splendid Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Diwali by performing puja on the auspicious day like every year. Priyanka, who is in Los Angeles right now with Nick shared a couple of photos where they can be seen donning a desi avatar. For the occasion, the actress wore a yellow saree whereas the singer wore an ethnic kurta. While Priyanka looked gorgeous, Nick, too, aced the ethnic look. In the first picture, the couple can be seen holding a puja thali in their hands. In the next photo, Nick lights a diya while Priyanka holds the thali. The rest of the photos see them having a memorable moment with each other as they continue performing the puja.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali "

The previous night, the global icon attended a pre-Diwali party in LA with talk show host Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling. Priyanka opted for a floral lehenga for the event. Her photos also featured Meena Harris, Deepica Mutyala, and Anjula Acharia. She captioned her post as, “Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration. ✨"

Priyanka also shared a series of photos from her Diwali photoshoot. She could be seen donning a floral lehenga with a golden blouse. She captioned her post, “Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel. Priyanka also wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. Apart from that, she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

