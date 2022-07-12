Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share a Glimpse of Their 'Magic Hour' as They Enjoy on a Yacht

As Nick Jonas is currently in Nevada for American Century Golf Championship (ACC), Priyanka Chopra recently joined him too. After the finals of the championship, the duo decided to spend some time together on a yacht. On Tuesday, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and dropped some love-filled pictures with his wife PeeCee.

In the clicks, the couple can be seen posing on a yacht. Priyanka wore an orange top paired with matching pants and a black jacket. On the other hand, Nick sported an all-black look. The two also opted for goggles to look uber-cool. In the first picture, Priyanka and Nick can be seen standing together as the former looks away from the lens. In the second click, the Quantico actress was seen resting her head on Nick’s shoulder. “Magic hour," the caption read along with a red heart emoji.

Fans were quick to shower love on their favourite couple in the comment section. “Beautiful Couple!! May God continued to bless you both with endless love and happiness together," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “You guys are the Best couple ever ❤️❤️❤️ You’re si amazing."

It was just yesterday that Priyanka was also seen cheering for Nick as he played golf during the championship. In the clicks that later went viral on social media, Nick was seen posing as a fan tried to get a selfie video with him. Whereas, PeeCee was seen busy in a conversation with somebody in the background. In another photo, Priyanka was seen signing an autograph for a fan.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa and will soon made her OTT debut with Citadel.

