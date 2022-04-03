Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Step Out For a Lunch Date In Los Angeles, Netizens Ask 'Where Is Your Daughter?'

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced welcoming a baby daughter, their fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Starkid. While the couple shares several pictures together on social media, they have so far not disclosed any clicks of their newborn.

Amid all this, Priyanka and Nick were snapped by paparazzi as they stepped out in Los Angeles recently for a lunch date. Priyanka was spotted in a black T-shirt, paired with matching trousers, and a black half jacket. On the other hand, Nick Jonas opted for a colourful jacket with black pants and a cap. Needless to say, the couple looked absolutely dashing and stunning.

However, soon after the pictures surfaced on social media, several fans reacted to it and showered love on their favourite celebrity couple. One of the fans asked about their daughter and wrote, “When are we going to see their daughter?" Another social media user commented, “Lovely to see them together for Lunch date… Happy and contented always and forever husband and wife…!!!"

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child earlier this year. Back then, they took to their respective social media handles and shared a note that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." They have not yet revealed the name of their child either. Recently, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra also talked about her daughter embracing motherhood and told ETimes, “We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now."

On the work front, Priyanka has a series of projects in the making. Last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka will be seen Citadel with Richard Madden, a movie on Ma Aanand Sheela, Jee Le Zaraa, a movie with Mindy Kaling, a sangeet project for Amazon Prime Video with Nick Jonas, and Ending Things with Anthony Mackie.

