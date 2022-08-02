Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas To Reveal Daughter Malti's Face On Her First Birthday?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter earlier this year. However, they have so far not revealed their daughter’s face. In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra hinted that the couple is likely to share a picture of their baby girl once she is one year old. She also talked about how Priyanka and Nick divide parenting duties equally and said, “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers."

Madhu Chopra also revealed that she has advised Priyanka not to allow screen time for her daughter for the initial few years. “I told Priyanka, with screen time at such a young age, your daughter will get mote mote chashma," she added.

Advertisement

During the interaction, Madhu also talked about her granddaughter’s name ‘Malti Marie Chopra’ being inspired by her name ‘Madhumalti Chopra’. “I got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and I was so honoured. In our tradition, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears. Nick’s dad did those rituals," she said.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Malti’s six months birthday when they took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures from the celebration. In one of the photos, Priyanka and Malti Marie were seen posing next to Nick who held a cake with a sign that read, “Happy six months birthday MM." “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)," Priyanka wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa and will soon made her OTT debut with Citadel.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here