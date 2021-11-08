Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Diwali Spread Was the Most Lavish Indian Feast; Check Menu Here

Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali celebrations grabbed headlines this year for many reasons. Firstly, this was the first time she and her husband Nick Jonas marked the festival in their new home together. The couple celebrated the occasion in their lavish Los Angeles pad and this one will always be special. The star-studded night was all about songs, dance, smile, and style. However, what made the global star’s bash more memorable was the scrumptious feast. Celebrities and all other attendees who were part of the guest list at the get-together cannot stop talking about how they loved the Indian food served at Priyanka’s Diwali party.

Los Angeles-based private chef, Sami Udell headed the catering for the evening and enjoyed herself thoroughly. The items included in the decadent Diwali snack spread included a variety of delicacies, special in the Indian cuisine menu, such as laddoos, bhaturas, chakli, barfi, gujiya and a lot more.

Starting from Priyanka’s bachelorette party, Sami started occasionally cooking and travelling with the Jonas Brothers. Speaking to Vogue last year, the founder and chef at Wholesam, her catering company, Sami discussed how among all her clients, Priyanka pushed her the most out of her comfort zone. Revealing the kind of food the actress loves, Sami said, “She enjoys flavour, spice, pickles, tingly sensations, and lots of variety. She really loves food, has travelled worldwide and she craves all sorts of foods from different cultures. Before I met Priyanka, I had a very limited idea about Indian food.”

Meanwhile, after enjoying her heart out at her own Diwali party, Priyanka headed to a post-Diwali bash thrown by close friends, Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling. From her look to dance, the Desi Girl brought in the perfect Indian vibe to the night accompanied by her quirky OOTD and dance moves.

