Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Latest Pictures Prove Why They Are Called 'Power Couple'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their stunning pictures. From their lunch dates to vacation, the duo sets couple goals each time they are spotted. Once again, PeeCee and Nick are winning hearts with their latest pictures.

The couple recently invested in popular skiwear Perfect Moment. This marked their first joint venture together. Announcing the same on social media, Priyanka wrote, “This is a special day for us!! We’re proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors." She also dropped a picture in which she was seen posing with Nick they looked straight into the lens.

Fans from across the world just can’t get enough of the gorgeous couple. “Power couple!🙌👏 They look so hot and sexy!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “They never take a bad picture. Love them." “And I thought the previous pic was hot but this one takes the cake. Honestly the best shoot they had together," a third comment read.

Just a couple of days back, Priyanka and Nick were seen spending some time in Nevada. Back then, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and dropped some love-filled pictures with his wife PeeCee. In the clicks, they were seen posing on a yacht. While Priyanka wore an orange top paired with matching pants and a black jacket, Nick sported an all-black look. In one of the pictures, the Quantico actress was seen resting her head on Nick’s shoulder.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa and will soon made her OTT debut with Citadel.

