Ever since the makers announced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be sharing the screen space with Outlander actor Sam Heughan, fans are desperately waiting to witness their chemistry in Love Again. While major details about the upcoming romantic comedy have been kept under wraps, the lead stars have finally disclosed when the movie’s trailer will be out. As we have already entered Valentine’s Week, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan seemed to have booked their dates for February 14. And that is not what you think because it has everything to do with their upcoming movie. Unveiling their Valentine’s Day plans with audiences, Priyanka and Sam shared a video announcing that the much-awaited trailer of Love Again will be out next week.

Sharing a teaser video of their text message conversation with each other, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “You, Celine, Sam & I… let’s make a plan for Valentine’s Day. We’re bringing you, Love, Again - trailer in one week!”

In the now viral teaser video, Sam can be seen asking Priyanka about each other’s Valentine’s Day plans over texts. To which the actress replies that it involves Canadian Singer Celine Dion. Sam in the video wrote, “Valentine’s Day is in one week! Any plans?” Priyanka responds by saying, “All I can tell you is…They involve Celine Dion (microphone emoticon)”. Sam wrote, “Whaaaat”. And that is when the text on the screen read, “Watch the new trailer on Valentine’s Day.” PeeCee’s co-star acknowledged her post and took to the comments section to drop a handful of red heart emoticons.

The trailer launch comes about two months ahead of the release date of the film, which will hit the theatres on May 12 this year. It must be noted that James C. Strouse’s directorial was initially scheduled to release this Friday that is February 10. However, the makers announced in January this year that the release has been shifted to May. Apart from Sam and Priyanka, the movie will also feature Celine who will be starring in and making the music for the rom-com.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. Next other than Love Again, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The actress will also be seen making her web series debut with Russo Brothers Citadel.

