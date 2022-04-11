Priyanka Chopra Asks Followers If THIS Hack Could Make More Space in Stomach After Overeating

Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas seem to be enjoying a hearty Sunday brunch in her latest Instagram Story. The actress was spotted eating a Korean barbecue with her friends in Los Angeles, and apparently, she has a solution to make more space in your stomach when you love eating more.

Priyanka’s Instagram Story shows the actress shaking her torso vigorously inside a restaurant while her friends look at her trying to figure out what she is doing. The video also gave us a glimpse of the delish Korean barbecue food that occupied the table. Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka asked her followers a question, “Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?"

While we wait for the answer to that question, Priyanka’s latest Instagram post is here to offer us a sneak peek into her Sunday routine. The actress was spotted with her cousin Divya Jyoti and friends Paris Carney, and Akari Kalai in her athleisure wear with her three dogs Diana, Gino and Panda. The actress can be seen wearing a rusted rose coloured sweatshirt and pair of shorts along with a pair of white sneakers in her latest Instagram post. Priyanka accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a light pink cap, and gold earrings. For her Sunday outing, the actress also wore a sling bag. Sharing the pictures from her day out on the social media platform, Priyanka mentioned in the caption, “Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups."

The last picture in Priyanka’s latest Instagram post featured her three friends enjoying a Korean meal in LA. The actress, who has made a name in both Bollywood and Hollywood, has an absolute love for Indian cuisine as well. Last month, Priyanka celebrated the first anniversary of her New York restaurant Sona. Priyanka co-owns the restaurant, which specialises in Indian cuisine with Maneesh Goyal.

Have you checked Priyanka’s latest Instagram post yet?

