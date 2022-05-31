Priyanka Chopra Asks 'Why Wasn't I Invited' As Choli Ke Peeche Plays At A Party Outside Her LA Home

Priyanka Chopra might have moved to the US but her heart is as desi as it could get. A proof of it was seen courtesy of a video on her Instagram Stories. On Monday evening (PST), Priyanka was excited to hear the song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hain’ play at a distance.

The actress shared a video of the breathtaking view from her LA home and the song was heard loud and clear but she couldn’t figure out where it was playing at. While recording the video, Priyanka was heard telling, “Memorial Day weekend. Where is this music coming from?" She shared the video with the caption, “Memorial Day weekend in LA.. Why wasn’t I invited?"

Priyanka is celebrating her first Memorial Day weekend as a mother this year. The actress and her singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, earlier this year. The couple revealed that their baby was born prematurely. She spent over 100 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and was discharged on Mother’s Day earlier this month.

Speaking about their daughter, Nick said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season in our life. Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel, an Amazon Prime Series that also stars Eternals and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. She also has James C. Strouse’s ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me.’ She will appear in the romantic comedy Text For You alongside Sam Heughan. She also has Ending Things with Anthony Mackie in the pipeline.

Apart from these, the actress will also be making her comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead.

