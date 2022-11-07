Home » News » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Calls Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Her 'Friends' As She Shares Jee Le Zara Update

Priyanka Chopra Calls Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Her 'Friends' As She Shares Jee Le Zara Update

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra also revealed that it was her idea to do a movie with two Bollywood actresses - Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 07:22 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to come together for Jee Le Zaraa.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be soon sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Jee Le Zaraa. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. While the film was announced long back, there has been no update on its shooting schedule so far. However, in a recent interview, when Priyanka was asked about the same, she refused to share details but added that the film will go on floors soon. “Hopefully, we are shooting soon," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Not just this, but Priyanka also addressed Alia and Katrina as her ‘friends’ as she expressed excitement at working with them. “I am so excited about it. I am shooting a movie with my friends. When you make a movie with your friends, it’s not work, it’s just creative fun. Hopefully we’ll shoot that next year," she said.

Earlier, PeeCee also revealed that it was her idea to do a movie with two Bollywood actresses. “I called up Alia and Katrina, this was before Farhan or anybody came (on board)," Priyanka told the news agency PTI. “I called the girls first. I was sitting at home, and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," she added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

RELATED NEWS

Priyanka also said that her generation of women actors paved the path for the upcoming female artists to lead powerful stories. “My generation of actresses really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let’s create a movie that will do well at the box office, and it will be ours… So, the stars aligned, and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shoot it next year," she shared.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in Citadel. It is a sci-fi series that is helmed by the Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden in a key role.

first published: November 07, 2022, 07:22 IST
last updated: November 07, 2022, 07:22 IST

