Priyanka Chopra Congratulates 'Isn't It Romantic' Co-Star Rebel Wilson on Welcoming Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for actress Rebel Wilson as she recently announced welcoming a little girl into her family. On Tuesday, the star took to Instagram to confirm the birth of her baby girl via surrogacy. Ever since then, her fans, family, and close friends from the industry have gone all out on social media to shower tremendous love and congratulate the actress on the good news. One among them is her Isn’t It Romantic co-star Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India fulfilling her UNICEF duties.

The Matrix’s Sati is constantly giving fans a glimpse of her Anganwadi visits in Uttar Pradesh. Amidst this, she took a brief moment to congratulate Rebel Wilson by re-sharing the actress’ baby post on her official Instagram story. With multiple red hearts emoticons, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Rebel! Congratulations."

Advertisement

The two shared the screen space in Todd Strauss-Schulson’s romantic-comedy flick Isn’t It Romantic, wherein Rebel Wilson played the role of Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York, who after getting mugged gets trapped inside a stereotypical world of romantic comedies that she despises. Priyanka Chopra played the supporting role of Isabella, who is a billboard model in the reality but appears as a yoga ambassador in the fantasy world.

On Tuesday, Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share a lengthy note announcing the birth of her baby girl Royce Lillian. Hailing her as a beautiful miracle, the actress stated that she will be forever grateful to everyone who was involved in the process, especially the surrogate who carried her child. She wrote, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

She continued, “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The best gift! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect for all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club." Check out the post below:

Advertisement

Notably, this announcement comes just days after her engagement rumours with Ramona Agruma took the internet by storm. Page Six reported that the lovebirds who attended George Clooney’s Casamigos Halloween party together in Barbie-themed costumes flaunted their engagement rings during the event. If the report is to be believed, then the duo appeared to be excited to announce their engagement to their fellow attendees. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have been dating each other for about seven months.

Read all the Latest Movies News here