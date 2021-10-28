Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers Wrap Up Their Remember This Tour

Global icon Priyanka Chopra took to social media on Thursday afternoon to congratulate her husband Nick Jonas as he and his brothers wrapped up their Remember This tour with a full house at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre, which is known as one of the best live music venues in America. She shared a selfie with Nick and a separate photo of the Jonas Brothers- Nick, Joe and Kevin and congratulated them on their success. Her caption read, “So proud of you @nickjonas ❤️❤️ The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour! @jonasbrothers @joejonas @kevinjonas."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand ceremony. The two were stationed at different locations owing to their work commitments. While Priyanka was in London for the shoot of Citadel, Nick was busy with his tour. However, they keep surprising each other with adorable gifts and their social media PDA continued to make fans go mushy. On Nick’s birthday, Priyanka had even flown to the US to surprise her singer husband.

The Jonas Brothers also released their new song Who’s In Your Head and appeared on a documentary special titled Olympic Dreams with Jonas Brothers.

Earlier in the day, the actress had taken to her Instagram Stories to wish her niece Valentina a happy birthday. “How are you 5 already? Happy birthday Miss Valentina. You are very loved," her post read. Valentina is Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty. On the other hand, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming film Matrix 4 and has wrapped up the shooting of Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

