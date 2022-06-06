Priyanka Chopra Cracks Up As Nick Jonas Teaches Jimmy Fallon Bollywood Dancing: 'Oh He Knows'

Priyanka Chopra has finally shared her reaction to Nick Jonas teaching ‘Bollywood dancing’ to Jimmy Fallon. Last month, the Jonas Brothers singer appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show and taught the late-night TV show host a popular dance move. A clip of the same was shared by the show on Instagram and it caught Priyanka’s attention.

The Citadel star shared the video on her Instagram Stories along with her epic reaction! “Oh he knows…" she wrote, hinting that he knows his Bollywood dance. She added a heart-eyed emoji and a laughing emoji along with it, tagging Nick and Jimmy as well.

Nick had appeared on the show to promote his new dance show, Dancing with Myself. While speaking about the show, Nick brought up Bollywood music and dance.

“As you know my wife Priyanka is Indian so we dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find it is the easiest to dance to because I can just do this (hitting the hand in the air) all the time. No matter where I am, sitting or standing and it works and I look like I know what I am doing," he told the host.

The singer performed the step and Jimmy was quick to follow. Nick gave Jimmy his seal of approval. Surprisingly, the step reminded us of the hookstep of Gallan Goodiyaan, from Dil Dhadakne Do.

On the work front, Priyanka and Nick are busy with their respective projects. Priyanka is wrapping up Citadel, her series with Richard Madden. She also has several other projects including Text For You and her Bollywood comeback Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Nick is busy with his concerts with the Jonas Brothers. Priyanka had recently surprised Nick in Las Vegas by arranging balloons and a bottle of champagne along with a romantic note. The note read, “Vegas residency baby, crush it. Wish I could be there. Love, Pri."

