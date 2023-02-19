Priyanka Chopra is spending quality time with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as they attend Nick Jonas’ concert in Las Vegas. PeeCee took to her social media account and shared a couple of pictures with the little one. In the first picture, Priyanka was seen holding Malti close as she posed for a chic selfie. While Malti sported a onesie and a bow, Priyanka was seen wearing a stylish brown jacket and a pair of sunglasses.

In the second picture, Priyanka was seen resting while Malti was asleep. A shirtless Nick appeared to be resting with them. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “Days like this."

Videos of Priyanka attending Nick Jonas’ concert with the Jonas Brothers in Las Vegas have also been going viral. Several fan accounts shared clips of Priyanka grooving to hit tracks of the Jonas Brothers and interacting with fans at the venue.

Ahead of the concert, Priyanka shared videos on her Instagram Stories showing Nick working his magic on a piano. Sharing a two-part video of Nick playing a tune on the instrument, Priyanka wrote, “Pre show magic."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again. Co-starring Outlander star Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion, the film’s trailer recently dropped and it revealed a cameo by Nick Jonas. The film releases on May 12, 2023.

Priyanka also has projects such as Russo Brothers’ Citadel and Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

