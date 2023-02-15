Home » News » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Dedicates Valentine's Day to Her 'Forever' Hubby Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Dedicates Valentine's Day to Her 'Forever' Hubby Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a special Valentine's Day post for husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, The couple got married back in 2018.

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 10:54 IST

Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra sends out Valentine's Day wishes for her loved ones - Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always been open about professing their love for each other. Valentine’s Day was no exception. On the day of love, the actress shared a couple of photos dedicating her love for two most important people in her life – husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. The photos were accompanied by a little note which read, “My forever valentines (heart emoji) happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones."

Time and again, Nick and Priyanka dish out major couple goals. The actress has been married to Nick for almost 5 years now. Back in November 2018, they had an intimate wedding in Rajasthan. They welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy earlier last year. Couple of months back, they celebrated her first birthday.

Earlier, the actress had opened up on why they went for surrogacy. In an interview with Brtish Vogue, she shared, “I had medical complications. This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

Meanwhile on the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s much-awaited romantic movie Love Again will be releasing this year. The makers dropped the trailer yesterday and it has left fans and the internet in a frenzy already as it marks her return to the silver screen after a long time.

The movie tells the story of Mira Ray, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is dealing with the loss of her fiancé. In an attempt to cope with her loss, Mira sends a series of romantic texts to her fiancé’s old cell phone number, not realizing that the number has been reassigned to Rob Burns, played by Sam Heughan. Rob, a journalist, is captivated by the honesty in Mira’s texts and enlists the help of megastar Celine Dion, who is playing herself in her first-ever film role, to meet Mira in person and win her heart. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 12.

Apart from Love Again, Priyanka Chopra also has the highly anticipated Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

