Priyanka Chopra Dedicates Women's Day to Ukrainian Moms, Sudanese Refugees and Others Helping International Refugees

Actress Priyanka Chopra dedicated International Women’s Day to the women all over the world who are helping with the global refugee crisis. She shared several slides that spoke about women from all over the world- from Ukraine to Afghanistan. The first slide read, “To the women before me that fought the fight, I thank you. To the women after me, I will continue that fight." It was followed by the viral photo of Poland women leaving empty strollers on the platform for Ukrainian mothers arriving and seeking refuge.

She also shared an image of a female-led organisation based in Kampala, Uganda, that help Sudanese women. Her slides were also dedicated to the women helping Syrian refugees and Afghan women leaders asking for their rights at the UN. She captioned the post as, “They rose from amongst us, for the world, to serve the world. On a day meant to honour women around the world, I wanted to showcase some incredible women whose stories inspire me. These brave women are on the frontline of the refugee crisis around the world. I thank you for your tireless dedication. I wish you all a very happy #InternationalWomensDay ❤️."

Apart from being a noted actress, she is also recognised for her philanthropic work. She has worked with UNICEF since 2006 and was appointed as the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. An avid promoter of social causes, she has been actively working for spreading awareness about the environment, health and education, and women’s rights, and is vocal about gender equality and feminism.

On the film front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film The Matrix: Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves. The Sky is Pink actress will be next seen in an Indian wedding comedy movie with Mindy Kaling. Not just this, but she also has a film titled Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her pipeline.

On the personal front, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their firstborn in January, through surrogacy.

