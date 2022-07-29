Priyanka Chopra Does 'Desi Things' With Lilly Singh, Diljit Dosanjh After Latter's Concert, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh had a reunion with Diljit Dosanjh in Los Angeles after the latter’s concert, and fans can’t keep calm looking at their love-filled photos. On Wednesday, Priyanka and Lilly attended his concert in LA and shared glimpses from the gala night on social media. Following that, they met each other and now their pictures are breaking the internet.

Priyanka took to her official Instagram handle to give a big shout-out to Diljit after his concert and was all praises for the zestful singer. The actress also gave a glimpse of the energetic concert they attended. Sharing the photos and videos which also featured Lilly and Nick among others, she wrote, “There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You’re such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit’s current tour! Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I’ll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew."

Diljit, too, took to his social media to share a sneak peek into their meeting.

It is no secret that Lilly, Canadian comedian and talk show host, shares a close bond with both Priyanka and Diljit. She has been a part of the Diwali party that PeeCee hosted last year. As for Diljit, Lilly had previously revealed that she was moved by his sweet gesture towards her mother. A few months ago, Lilly had taken her mother to Diljit’s concert. The singer not only met with her mother but also fell on her feet to take her blessings. The post went viral at the time.

