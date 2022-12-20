Priyanka Chopra Drops Mushy Pic of Her Brother-in-Law Kevin Jonas Kissing His Wife Danielle on Their Anniversary

Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas are celebrating 13 years of togetherness. Wishing the couple on their special day, sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and shared a mushy picture of Kevin and Danielle kissing each other on their wedding day. “Happy Anniversary to my lovelies! Kevin Jonas Danielle Jonas,” the global icon captioned the picture.

Take a look:

On his anniversary, Kevin took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable montage wishing his wife Danielle. He also penned a heartfelt note which read, “13 years with my best friend feels like a blink of an eye! I love you Danielle Jonas happy 13th anniversary!!"

Even Danielle poured her heart out in a beautiful post. “Then and now 13 years later. And I still feel like we just fell in love. I am so blessed to have someone like you to love everyday. And 13 years later I still can’t get enough of you," she wrote along with a throwback picture.

Their love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The duo exchanged vows on December 19, 2009, at a French-style castle in suburban New York, and ever since, their bond has grown deeper with each passing day. Kevin and Danielle are proud parents to two kids- Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina. Kevin rose to prominence after joining the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers with his younger brothers Joe and Nick.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy enjoying some quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa which is said to be going into production soon. She will co-star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film. The movie promises to be another tale of friendship after films like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult favourites.

