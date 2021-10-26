Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Dinner with Her Friends in Rome; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram Stories to share a video of the streets of Rome. “Ciao Roma.. I Love You @bulgari @anjula_acharia," she captioned it. Before the actress departed from the city, she enjoyed dinner with her friends. Several pictures of the actress from the outing have surfaced online. In the pictures, she can be seen in an all-black outfit and kept her hair loose.

In an earlier post, the actress can be seen scuba-diving in Spain. She was shooting there for Citadel.

She also went sightseeing with her mother Madhu Chopra and dog Diana and shared the picture on Instagram Stories. Priyanka wore a white shirt teamed with black skirt, while her mother opted for a black floral dress. The mother-daughter duo posed in front of a historic building.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been busy with numerous projects. The actress wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. The actress will be coming back to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zaara co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

