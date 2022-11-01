Priyanka Chopra Gets Mobbed at Mumbai Airport; 'Jetlagged' Star Binges on Cheetos, Koffee With Karan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t contain her excitement as the actress is finally back in India. Priyanka landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The actress flashed a million-dollar smile as she stepped out of Mumbai’s Terminal 2, where paparazzi were stationed to catch a glimpse of the global icon.

Priyanka Chopra waved at the photographers and greeted them with a big smile on her face. The actress even got mobbed while she was heading to her car. Priyanka looked stylish in a comfy blue co-ord set. She kept her hair open and completed her look with a handbag and uber-cool white sneakers.

Later, Priyanka shared a series of stories on her Instagram account from her Mumbai home wherein she revealed that she was bingeing on lots and lots of Cheetos and Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan because she was “jetlagged".

Priyanka is visiting India almost after three years. This visit is extra special to her Indian fans as this marks her first trip to the country after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka moved to Los Angeles after her wedding but frequently visited India. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and her busy international schedule, Priyanka couldn’t make the time to visit India. In the past three years, Priyanka spent most of her time in her home in LA before she was stationed in the UK where she was shooting for her projects — Text For You and Citadel.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Text For You, Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa, It’s All Coming Back to Me and Ending Things.

