Priyanka Chopra Gives A Glimpse Of The Duck Tales Transpiring In Her Swimming Pool

Priyanka Chopra has been spending time at home since she and Nick Jonas welcomed their child. The couple surprised fans with the news of her baby via surrogacy earlier this year. While she has been silent about the new member of the family, Priyanka is slowly returning to social media and sharing updates about the things transpiring at her home. Over the weekend, she shared a video in which she and her dogs were seen lazying around the house.

Now, on Tuesday, Priyanka revealed she had a couple of visitors at her Los Angeles home. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a video to show that a couple of ducks flew down to her house and were chilling in her pool. “New pets I guess?!" she captioned the video in which the ducks were swimming fearlessly on the pool. Although Priyanka wasn’t seen in the video, her voice was heard in it. Nick also was missing in the video.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick hosted a special Mahashivratri puja at their Los Angeles home. In pictures shared by Priyanka, Nick was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama while the actress opted for a baby pink floral outfit. They had their backs against the camera. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Har har Mahadev! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating." She followed it up with a close-up of her outfit.

Nick and Priyanka have stayed away from the spotlight since they welcomed their first baby. The couple announced they have embraced parenthood via surrogacy. Last month, Priyanka shared pictures of the toys she and Nick bought for their daughter. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, had also revealed that the couple is yet to decide on a name.

On the work front, Priyanka has a list of projects in the making. These include Citadel, Sheela, Cowboy Ninja Viking, and Jee Le Zara.

