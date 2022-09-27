Priyanka Chopra Gives Best Look Yet Of Her Daughter Malti In New Pic, Shares Unseen Pic With Late Father

Priyanka Chopra was a day late to wish herself and her daughter a Happy Daughter’s Day. But it didn’t matter to her for she believes every day is Daughter’s Day. The actress, however, made up for being late by sharing the best look yet of her daughter Malti. She also shared an unseen picture with her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on the occasion.

In the picture with her daughter, Priyanka revealed half of Malti’s face while she cuddled her. The Jee Le Zaraa actress appeared to be having a cute moment with Malti. On the other hand, in the vintage picture with her father, the father-daughter duo was seen dancing together when she was younger.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “A day late but it’s International Daughter’s Day in my book." She added the song Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder to go with the post.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti earlier this year. The couple surprised fans in January by revealing that they’ve welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy but it wasn’t until May that they revealed the baby was prematurely born and spent close to five months in NICU. She was brought home on Mother’s Day and the couple shared the first look at her on the same day.

Meanwhile, Priyanka spent the weekend in New York, where she returned as the host of Global Citizen. Not only did several celebs like Katie Holmes join the festival, but it also had a performance by the Jonas Brothers.

One of the highlights was Jonas Brothers’ attendance. Fans were thrilled to see Priyanka and Nick on the same stage. Nick gave a super cute intro of his wife while inviting her on stage which left fans cheering.

After the performance by the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas called the global actress on stage. But before he finished with the introduction, Nick Jonas added, “And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas." Priyanka joined them on stage and greeted Nick with a quick kiss before giving him and her brothers-in-law a hug. This left the crowd erupting in cheers. The Citadel actress also added, “I’ll see you guys for dinner okay."

