Priyanka Chopra Goes Sightseeing with Her Mother and Dog Diana; See Pic

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting in Valencia, Spain for her upcoming web series Citadel, recently went sightseeing with her mother Madhu Chopra and shared pictures on her Instagram Stories. The actress’s dog Diana can also be seen with them in the picture. Priyanka has sported a white shirt with black skirt, while Madhu wore a black floral dress. The mother-daughter duo can be seen posing in front of a historic building. “Site seeing," the actress captioned the picture.

Earlier, the actress had shared pictures from another outing . In the pictures, the actress can be seen on a boat posing in yellow and red swimsuits. She has also carried a white lace shrug with the swimsuits. The actress can also be seen posing with her mother in one, and with her dog and two friends in another pictures. “A perfect day off 🐋😄❤️#AboutYesterday," the actress wrote alongside the pictures.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been busy with numerous projects. The actress wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming Citadel. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

