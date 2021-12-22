Priyanka Chopra Had This Condition Before Signing Hindi Film Jee Le Zaraa

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is ready to don the hat of a director once again with Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. He is reviving the formula of his successful buddy film (Dil Chchta Hai) with female leads and the project is a highly anticipated one.

Priyanka Chopra, who can be seen in a cameo role in The Matrix Resurrections, recently shared in an interview why she signed on to be part of this movie. Priyanka was last seen in a Hindi film in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink (2019).

Priyanka said about doing the film, “End of next year I’ll be filming Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina and Alia and which I’m really excited about. It’s been a long time since I’ve spoken dialogues in Hindi or I’ve danced to songs. So I told Farhan (Akhtar), I said, ‘I better be dancing in this movie’."

Priyanka has recently finished filming of Amazon series Citadel in London. She also sifted base to the country for the shooting which lasted close to 12 months.

Jee Le Zaara is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The announcement came a day after Excel Entertainment completed 20 years, earlier this year. The film will be based on the lines of Farhan’s road trip films Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara extending the genre to girls this time.

Jee Le Zaara is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan, and Reema Kagti, produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. It will be released in 2023.

