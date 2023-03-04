Priyanka Chopra Has The Most Desi Nickname For Husband Nick Jonas; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have collaborated with Jonas Brothers and Rob’s Backstage Popcorn co-founder, Rob Garbowsky, to create Mumbai Nights, a new popcorn flavour inspired by Indian spices. The actress gave fans a glimpse of their popcorn-making session on Instagram. But what stole the limelight was the nickname that she gave her husband Nick Jonas.

In the video, Nick can be heard mentioning the various flavours and spices he was using to make popcorn. The Jumanji actor mispronounced ‘turmeric’ and Priyanka soon corrected him, telling Nick the correct pronunciation of the spice in India. While doing so, the Quantico actress called her husband ‘babu,’ like a true desi girl. Watch the last slide in the post below:

Priyanka Chopra also shared the announcement on her Instagram handle where posted a picture of her holding the packet of popcorn. She added, “This has been a hard secret to keep… one of my favourite snacks inspired by one of my most favourite cities in the world… a match made in heaven or in this case, made in the secret Labs of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn. Allow me to introduce you to Mumbai Nights, an Indian-inspired blend of spices that is perfect for any occasion (because I can eat Mumbai Nights anytime, anywhere)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Jim Strouse’s directorial Love Again alongside Sam Heughan in a lead role. The movie also stars Russell Tovey, Celine Dion, Lydia West and Celia Imrie in pivotal roles. The plot will centre on a young woman who, in an effort to cope with the loss of her fiancé, sends amorous texts to his former cell phone number. In the process, she develops a relationship with the new owner of the number. The film is expected to release on May 12, 2023.

Post that, she will also be seen in Russo Brothers’ much-awaited series Citadel. The makers recently unveiled the first look of the actors, which drew a lot of attention from fans. Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as elite spies for the Citadel organisation. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28 with two action-packed episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday until May 26.

