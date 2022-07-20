Priyanka Chopra Holds Daughter Malti Close In Stunning New Pic From Her Birthday Bash; See Here

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and close friends. While she chose to keep most parts of the celebrations away from the spotlight, her best friend Tamanna Dutt has now shared a picture from the bash and it features the actress’s daughter Malti.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy. The couple has decided to keep her identity under wraps and so far has shared only a couple of pictures of the little one.

Respecting their decision, Tamanna also shared a picture of Malti but with a heart emoji covering her face. In the picture, Priyanka was seen carrying Malti in her arms while posing with Tamanna. The actress looked gorgeous in a red, off-shoulder outfit while Malti was dressed in an adorable pink outfit.

Tamanna also shared pictures from other happy moments along with a note for Priyanka. “Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing ❤️. Love you lots . 22 years and counting #best friends# sisters# god daughterMM #friends like family Thanks for spoiling us as always @nickjonas," she wrote.

Priyanka took to the comments section and wrote, “So glad u came babe."

Another video from the party did the rounds of the internet to show that Priyanka was surrounded by her loved ones on her special day. These include her mother Madhu Chopra, and parents-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and will soon made her OTT debut with Citadel.

