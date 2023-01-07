Home » News » Movies » Priyanka Chopra Hosts Last Film Show's Screening To Celebrate Its Selection for Academy Awards; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra Hosts Last Film Show's Screening To Celebrate Its Selection for Academy Awards; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra hosted the screening of the Last Film Show at her home in Los Angeles. She celebrated the movie's selection for Academy Awards 2023 in the Best International Feature Film category.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 13:41 IST

US

Priyanka Chopra hosts screening for Last Film show.
Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently hosted the screening of The Last Film Show at her Los Angeles home. The movie is India’s submission to the Academy Awards and it was just shortlisted in the Best International feature film category. The actress was seen standing alongside the film’s lead actor Bhavin Rabari and director Pan Nalin as she talked about the importance of watching such films which take you back in time.

In a post shared by Jerry X Mimi on Instagram, we see Priyanka Chopra looking glamorous in a black dress as she hosts the party and talks about the film, before the screening starts. We also see the actress’pics with film producer David Debunsky who also attended the screening.

Take a look at the glimpses from the screening here:

Previously, The Last Film Show or (Chhello Show) was shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film will be competing in the category along with Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths along with Holy Spider (Denmark), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Saint Omer (France), Corsage (Austria), EO (Poland), Return to Seoul (Cambodia), Decision to Leave (South Korea), Close (Belgium) and Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own childhood. The film follows the dreams and aspirations of a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), in rural Gujarat, India. Obsessed with watching movies on the big screen, Samay’s life takes a dramatic turn when his beloved neighbourhood Cinema is converted from 35 mm to digital.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy enjoying some quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa which is said to be going into production soon. She will co-star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film. The movie promises to be another tale of friendship after films like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult favourites.

first published: January 07, 2023, 13:41 IST
last updated: January 07, 2023, 13:41 IST
