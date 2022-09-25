Priyanka Chopra Hugs Nick Jonas, Walks Hand-In-Hand With Him In Latest Pics From New York

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in New York. On Saturday, PeeCee hosted the Global Citizen Festival whereas Jonas Brothers among others set the stage on fire with their performance. Hours after the same, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures with his lady love.

In a couple of pictures, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra can be seen walking hand-in-hand. PeeCee sported a colourful pantsuit with a white crop top and looked absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in an all-red attire. In another photo, desi girl Priyanka can be seen hugging her singer-husband. One of the pictures also features Nick performing on the stage as he also holds a guitar.

Fans were quick to shower love in the comments section. “Gorgeous😍😍 🔥🔥couple love you both," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “y’all look hot af (as always!)" “You two looks hot," a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Priyank also has been sharing several pictures and videos from her New York visit. Just a couple of days back, the actress dropped a video in which she was seen posing in a gorgeous black outfit as she hosted a dinner at her restaurant Sona. The video also featured Nick Jonas and Malala Yousafzai. “A NYC night out with some of my favorites (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Prior to this, the Quantico actress also shared pictures with her daughter Malti Marie. In the clicks, the mother-daughter duo was seen spending some time in a park. In another photo, Priyanka and Malti Marie were seen gazing at the city sky from their room’s window. “Our first trip to the big Apple," she wrote in the caption.

