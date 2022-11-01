Priyanka Chopra in India: PeeCee To Meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Bhardwaj For Collab?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas touched down in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday. The actress returned to India almost after three years. While we are eager to see what she will be up to during her stay, a new report claimed that Priyanka has work on her mind. If the report is to be believed, she is likely to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj.

For the unversed, Priyanka has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj in the past. Priyanka worked on Bajirao Mastani with Bhansali while with Bhardwaj, she did 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey.

It is now claimed that she will host work-related meetings with both directors during her stay in India. “Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward. However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit," a source told Pinkvilla.

Priyanka confessed she was excited about travelling to India. The actress announced her travel plans on Monday morning (IST) via her Instagram Stories. “Finally.. going home. After almost 3 years.." she captioned the picture featuring her boarding pass. Upon arrival, Priyanka was welcomed by a sea of paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport. PeeCee sported a big smile as she made her way out of the arrival terminal.

Once home, Priyanka confessed she was jet lagged and was watching an old episode of Koffee With Karan. She was also enjoying a snack during the watch party. Nick Jonas, who married Priyanka in India in 2018, wasn’t accompanying her on this trip.

