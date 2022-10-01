Priyanka Chopra Interviews US VP Kamala Harris At White House While Nick Jonas Takes Care of Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas offered a glimpse at their co-parenting style on Friday via their Instagram accounts. It was a big day for Priyanka as she headed to Washington DC to interview US Vice President Kamala Harris. Priyanka was evidently excited to be at the White House for the historic moment, sharing glimpses from her day in DC. While Priyanka was making history, Nick took a break from work and babysat their daughter, Malti Marie.

In the pictures surfacing online, Priyanka was seen seated on the stage wearing a gorgeous yellow outfit and interviewing IS VP Harris at the Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum. The actress and the Vice President spoke about several important subjects, including pay parity and gun laws in the US.

While fans were proud to see Priyanka add yet another milestone to her career, they were also moved by Nick’s sweet gesture. The singer took to Instagram and revealed that he was spending the day with Malti while Priyanka worked. He shared that the father-daughter duo stayed back in New York City and enjoyed the day together. “Daddy daughter adventures in NYC," he captioned the picture.

Priyanka is on a break from her work and has been accompanying Nick on his tour with the Jonas Brothers. The couple recently attended the Global Citizen Festival in New York. Priyanka was seen hosting the event while Nick joined his fellow Jonas Brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, to perform at the event.

Joe Jonas invited Priyanka on stage with a sweet introduction. Joe called her a global actress while Nick added, “And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas." Priyanka joined them on stage and greeted Nick with a quick kiss before giving him and her brothers-in-law a hug. This left the crowd erupting in cheers. The Citadel actress also added, “I’ll see you guys for dinner okay."

