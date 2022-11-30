Home » News » Movies » Priyanka Chopra is All Hearts as Her Brother Siddharth Holds Baby Malti, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra is All Hearts as Her Brother Siddharth Holds Baby Malti, See Pic

In the photo, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth can be seen holding her daughter Malti in his arms and looking at her adorably.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 08:55 IST

Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra shared the most adorable photo on social media on Wednesday morning. The actress, who welcomed her daughter Malti with Nick Jonas earlier this year, shared a photo where her brother Siddharth can be seen holding her baby. This is the first-ever photo of Malti with her uncle which Priyanka shared. In the photo, Siddharth can be seen holding Malti in his arms and looking at her adorably.

Priyanka couldn’t help but adore them. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Aww…My heart". Take a look at it:

A couple of days back, Priyanka shared the first glimpse of her Malti’s face. Whenever the actress or her husband uploads photos with Malti, they cover her face with emojis. For the first time, the actress revealed a part of her daughter’s face. In the picture shared by her on her Instagram story section last week, we can see their daughter’s half face, as her eyes were covered with a woollen cap.

Priyanka Chopra also jetted back to India earlier this month to promote her haircare product line. This marked her return to the country after three years. Priyanka moved to Los Angeles after her wedding but frequently visited India. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and her busy international schedule, Priyanka couldn’t make the time to visit India.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections. She has an interesting lineup of films and series. The actress will next be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. Then the actress has the web series Citadel in the pipeline. Not just that, Priyanka Chopra will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 30, 2022, 08:55 IST
last updated: November 30, 2022, 08:55 IST
