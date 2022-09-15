Priyanka Chopra Is All Set To Make Nick Jonas' 30th Birthday Epic and We've Got Proof Of It; Watch Video

Nick Jonas is all set to celebrate his 30th birthday tomorrow i.e on September 16 and looks like the singer is heading for a vacation with his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra. On Thursday evening, the Sucker singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he can be seen walking around what looks like a runway. He sported a black t-shirt and wore black goggles as he recorded the short clip. A private jet can also be seen in the background. Later in the video, Nick shared a glimpse of PeeCee who can be seen busy on a call. Towards the end, the singer made a goofy face which will leave you in complete awe.

While it is not known where the couple is heading too, surely Priyanka will make it a memorable day for her hubby. In the caption of the video, Nick wrote, “Here we go…#30".

This will be Nick Jonas’ first birthday with his daughter Malti Marie, whom the couple welcomed in January this year.

In July this year, Nick also celebrated Priyanka’s birthday in the best way possible in presence of their loved ones. Several pictures and videos from her birthday bash also went viral on social media. In one of the clips, Priyanka and Nick were also seen stealing a kiss. In another video, Nick Jonas was seen grooving with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

On the work front, On the work front, Nick recently performed in Mexico City along with Kevin and Joe Jonas. Priyanka, on the other hand, has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to go on floors next year. Besides these, Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

