Priyanka Chopra Is Coming To India After Three Long Years And We Are Excited For Malti's First Visit

Actress Priyanka Chopra is coming to India! The actress made the announcement on her Instagram Stories on Monday morning (IST). Priyanka is visiting India almost after three years and we are thrilled to have our Desi Girl back home. This visit will be extra special to her fans back home as this would be her first trip to the country after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her boarding pass with the destination as Mumbai. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Finally.. going home. After almost 3 years.."

Priyanka moved to Los Angeles after her wedding but frequently visited India. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and her busy international schedule, Priyanka couldn’t make the time to visit India. In the past three years, Priyanka spent most of her time in her home in LA before she was stationed in the UK where she was shooting for her projects — Text For You and Citadel.

After wrapping the shoot, Priyanka returned home and has been spending time with Nick and their daughter. The couple welcomed the baby girl in January this year. She spent over 100 days in the NICU before she came home in May. Nick and Priyanka have been taking turns babysitting Malti while they balance work. They recently celebrated their first Diwali as parents in LA, hosting a small puja and party at their home. Pictures from the puja were shared by the couple on Instagram and it goes without saying, they went viral.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Text For You, Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa, It’s All Coming Back to Me and Ending Things.

