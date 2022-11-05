Priyanka Chopra Is Grateful For “All Your Love And Support”

Priyanka Chopra seems to have let her hair down, quite literally, on her latest trip to India. After all, the diva managed to pay a visit to her homeland after three long years. And, PeeCee made it a point to enjoy the most of it. Fans are equally enthralled to have their desi girl back in her hometown. Although busy with work commitments, Priyanka has kept an element of fun in her work meets.

As a part of the promotional spree for her haircare brand, the actress recently went to an event, organised at a mall in Mumbai where she had a frenzied interaction with a euphoric crowd. Along with the snippets of the lovely moments, our very own PC expressed her gratitude for the unsurmountable love from her admirers. “To a special evening… Always so grateful for your love and support," she wrote.

Dressed in an indigo-colored linen bralette and pantsuit, and letting her long, curly, and wild tresses open, Priyanka looked all things gorgeous. When someone in the video asked her, “What are you most excited about?" the desi girl replied, “Everything. But most importantly meeting everyone at the mall."

The exhilarated cheers and waves from the excited crowd revealed the love and adoration they had for Priyanka. The rest of the video captured the actress engaging in a fun interaction with her fans. Her joyous smile was enough to let everyone know that PC felt great to return home. “Baas ghar aana is like nothing else to see all of you guys here and to see your support means so much to me," she said. After the event, Priyanka also distributed T-shirts to some of her admirers.

Priyanka seems to be having a blast in Mumbai. While going for her promotional work at a beauty store in Churchgate, the actress took a de route and took a pitstop in Mumbai’s Marine Drive. She struck some stunning poses there. Check them out for yourself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkdV1PSviZx/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the movie The Matrix Resurrections, alongside Keanu Reeves in the lead. Currently, she has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty. Starring opposite Scottish actor Sam Heughan, Priyanka’s next international release is director James C. Strouse’s Love Again. The romantic drama also features Celine Dion and Lydia West in pivotal roles.

Besides Love Again, Priyanka is also a part Citadel, Ending Things, and Bollywood director, actor Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

