Priyanka Chopra Is Hyped About Ms Marvel; Sends Iman Vellani, Farhan Akhtar Love: 'Representation Matters'

Priyanka Chopra has given Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new series Ms Marvel a massive shout-out. The Disney+ Hotstar series, which premiered on Wednesday, stars Iman Vellani as MCU’s newest superhero. The series also features a cameo by Farhan Akhtar. The actor-director has worked with Priyanka in the Don series and will be working with her again in Jee Le Zara.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a teaser of Ms Marvel and wished the team. “So exciting! I love @msmarvelofficial and am so excited to see it come to life. Wishing my friends and everyone involved so much luck and love," she said, adding the hashtag ‘Representation matters’.

Advertisement

Shibani Dandekar also gave Farhan a sweet shoutout. She shared the teaser featuring Farhan and urged fans to stream the series. In the teaser, Farhan was seen wearing a robe in shades of yellow and red. He sports a full-grown beard and long tresses which are tied back into a pony. In the teaser, he tells Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan: “What you seek is seeking you," as she explores her alter superhero ego.

Farhan had confirmed his long-speculated cameo last month. “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it," he said, sharing a Deadline report confirming his cameo.

Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American superhero. Kamala (Iman Vellani) is an ardent follower of Captain Marvel, and like any other geeky teenager of her age, is concerned about whether she can convince her strict South Asian parents to let her attend an AvengerCon. Kamala is constantly struggling with her parents, and her religious identity and is trying to find her place in the city of New Jersey.

Advertisement

The first episode streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.