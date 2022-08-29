Priyanka Chopra Is Mighty Impressed With Lilly Singh's Bold Sherwani Look: 'Maharaj'

Comedian and late-night TV show host Lilly Singh has left everyone, including Priyanka Chopra, impressed with her latest sherwani look. Bending gender norms, Lilly stepped out on Sunday sporting a stunning black sherwani. She styled it with a traditional necklace and also added a statement bindi to complete the look. She was seen wearing a pair of black shoes with the outfit.

Sharing the picture, Lilly Singh wrote, “Hanji." Taking to the comments section, Priyanka Chopra commented, “Maharaj!!!!" along with a heart-eyed emoji. Never Have I Ever star Richa Shukla Moorjani also praised Lilly. “Ji haan ma’dam," she commented.

Poorna Jagannathan also wrote, “Yes pliss," while Raja Kumari wrote, “I’m feeling this vibe!" Jay Sean wrote, “Sickkkkkk one brraaaav🔥🔥🔥 send it innit."

Fans were also impressed with her look. “Rocking that Sheervani, breaking gender roles left and right mama!!

we love you so much! you look so darn good!" a comment read. “That’s my queen right there," added another. “I mean the outfit speaks VOLUMES! 🔥" a third fan wrote.

Lilly shares a close bond with stars from the South Asian community in the US, especially Priyanka. She has been a part of the Diwali party that PeeCee hosted last year and was seen attending a Diljit Dosanjh concert in the US. They were not only seen enjoying the concert but also met Diljit backstage.

“There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You’re such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit’s current tour!" Priyanka wrote in an Instagram post.

Besides the South Asian stars who settled in the US, Lilly also shares a close bond with Diljit. A few months ago, Lilly had taken her mother to Diljit’s concert. The singer not only met with her mother but also fell on her feet to take her blessings. The post went viral at the time.

