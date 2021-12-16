Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins the 'Gang' for Matrix 4 Promotions; Shares Picture With Cast

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a lot on her plate right now. Days after wrapping up the filming of her "most intense" project, Citadel, PeeCee has taken the promotion responsibilities for her upcoming feature, The Matrix Resurrections and how. The actress uploaded images from her promo diaries, which fans adore.

The Quantico star is set to make her debut in the Matrix universe as the older Sati in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise. On the third day, Priyanka chose an elegant outfit that included a black outfit and a top knot.

Priyanka has shared a slew of images from Day 3 of the Matrix 4 promotional tour on Instagram. The actress recently shared a group photo with "almost" the whole of the cast. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jessica Henwick were all smiling in the photo. Priyanka tagged everyone and captioned it, "Gang is (almost) all here!" She also noted the absent cast members, Jada Pinket Smith and Jonathan Groff.

Now, let’s come to Priyanka's fabulous outfit and persona from Day 3. For the event, Priyanka kept her look very edgy with an all-black ensemble and topped it up with a leopard print scarf. The highlight of her entire look was her messy top knot leaving some unkempt hair section in front accentuating her sharp features.

Priyanka also shared a bunch of pictures from the second day of Matrix 4 promotions on Wednesday. The actress, who was dressed in a Roberto Cavalli dress and blazer, drove the Internet into a frenzy with her aesthetic and vouge flair. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Day 2”, along with a snake emoji probably hinting towards her snake print ensemble. We think Priyanka certainly has a thing for animal prints. Don’t you?

The Matrix 4 will be released in theatres on December 22, 2021.

