Priyanka Chopra Jonas- Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie’s Name Inspired from Their Moms?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl back in January 2022. The couple had kept the news under wraps and even though they announced the arrival of a little one, they refrained from sharing any detail. Reports suggested that he couple became parents to a baby girl via surrogacy. The name of the baby wasn’t revealed as well. Now, a TMZ report has stated that the couple have named their daughter Malti Marie Jonas. But, did you know that the name of the baby was inspired from the couple’s moms?

Yes, Priyanka and Nick’s daughter’s name is not just an amalgamation of two cultures, but it is also inspired by the couple’s mother’s name. Priyanka’s mother’s full name is Madhumalti Chopra and Nick’s mom’s name is Denise Marie Jonas. And the couple So ‘Malti’ has been taken from Priyanka’s mom’s name, while ‘Marie’ has been taken from Nick’s mother’s name.

Advertisement

That is certainly an interesting aspect, isn’t it? The report in TMZ claimed that the star couple had named their daughter taking into consideration the different cultures that they hail from. Malti is the name of a fragrant flower and also means moonlight in Sanskrit. Interestingly, Madhumalti is also the name of a different flower. Marie, on the other hand, means ‘star of the sea’.

Priyanka and Nick had announced the arrival of their baby on the 22nd of January with a post that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

A few days ago, Priyanka had opened up about being a mother for the first time. In a chat with Lilly Singh, author of Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life…, Priyanka said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing onto my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgmental in a certain way."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.