Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reacts To Scrutiny Around Dropping Surnames From Instagram: 'It’s A Vulnerable Feeling'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas caused an uproar in November 2021 when she dropped her surnames on Instagram. The change in name on her social media bio instantly led to fans speculating if things are not okay between Priyanka and Nick Jonas. However, the actress put the speculation to rest by commenting on Nick’s Instagram post. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra also assured News18 that the couple is going strong.

Now, Priyanka has reacted to the scrutiny surrounding her social media activities. Speaking with Vanity Fair, just a few days after the surname-dropping episode, Priyanka called the microscope placed on her social media activities as a ‘professional hazard’ but confessed it was a vulnerable feeling.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that," she said.

Priyanka is among the most active Bollywood stars on Instagram. With a massive fan following of 72.8 million, Priyanka’s posts garner millions of likes within minutes. So it comes as no surprise that when she changed her name, it became a cause of concern among fans.

On the work front, Priyanka has been busy as a bee. The actor wrapped three projects post the ease of the pandemic. She shot for The Matrix Resurrection in 2020, which was released in December 2021, and filmed Text For You and Citadel in London at the end of 2020 and through 2021 respectively. The actor has a bunch of projects in the making, including the biography of Maa Sheela, a project with Mindy Kaling, and Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

