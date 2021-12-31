Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'Ready to Swing into New Year 2022,' Shares This Happy Pic on Instagram

Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to welcome 2022 as her latest Instagram post suggests. The 39-year-old actor shared a happy picture of herself earlier on Thursday from Los Angeles where she was seen sitting on a swing. The actor wore a satin pink dress and paired it with matching comfy-looking faux fur Crocs footwear. Priyanka completed her look with a gold chain and rose pink-tinted sunglasses.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Ready to swing into 2022." Priyanka’s beaming portrait at her Los Angeles home certainly got her followers feeling happy about the new year as well. Actress Oghenekaro Itene commented on Priyanka’s post, “Absolutely gorgeous. Happy new year in advance."

Priyanka ended the year with another Hollywood project. The actor played the role of Sati in the recent installment of The Matrix movie. For the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, she wore a creation by Halpern. The silver and rusty orange off-shoulder gown came with a thigh-high slit. The actor accessorised the look with a diamond necklace by Bulgari. Sharing the picture of her glamorous look on social media platforms, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “What a night. The Matrix premiere. Also Law Roach brought it.The colors of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can’t wait for all of you to meet her. So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you Lana (Wachowski)."

Cheering her on the Matrix Resurrections premiere night, the diva was joined by her mother Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas, and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas. The actor shared a picture of her team along with her family members who were there to cheer her during this significant moment of her career. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Crew. I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed you Nick Jonas."

Have you checked out Priyanka’s latest Instagram post?

