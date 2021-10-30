Priyanka Chopra Jonas Supports Vir Das as he Takes a Dig at People Mocking Indian Movies

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come out in support of comedian-actor Vir Das who took a gibe on people who mock and make fun of Indians for choreographing their steps on some of the Bollywood songs.

Priyanka, who shared a month old video of Vir, took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Speak the truth @virdas". The video features Vir and he is seen talking about recent trends on Instagram reels and TikTok where users dance to random popular songs and lyrics. In the video, he said, “Think about this for a second. For years, Bollywood songs were shot in crowded places, tourist destinations. So we Indians would go to these crowded places and suddenly start doing choreographed steps to music and do lip synching and everybody including some Indians are like, ‘What is up with these Indians?’ Now, years later all you do on Instagram and TikTok is head to crowded places and do choreographed steps lip synching songs that you never sang. You aren’t original."

The original video has a lot of reactions and netizens are seen debating on Vir’s thought. While the majority approved and agreed to what Vir had to say, but there were some who believed that the content is not real.

Through his tweets, posts, videos, etc. Vir has always made it a point to stay real on social media and has been vocal about everything in the society on these platforms. On the work front, Vir will be seen in Go Goa Gone 2 and Sabash Naidu. Priyanka on the other hand will be seen Citadel for which she was shooting recently in Spain.

