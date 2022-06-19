Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt Starrer Jee Le Zaraa Delayed Indefinitely?

Amongst the upcoming films that the audience have been excitedly looking forwards to, Jee Le Zaraa definitely deserves a mention. The film, by Farhan Akhtar, would be based on three friends, all female this time, who embark on a road trip to explore themselves and their relationships. The audience could hardly contain their excitement when the cast was announced. With Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt playing BFFs on screen, it was expected that the film would be nothing short of perfect. However, looks like the audience would never be able to see this one, since reports now claim that Jee Le Zaraa has been pushed indefinitely.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Jee Le Zaraa has been put on the backburner. A source was quoted saying, “While everyone was excited to go on a fun road trip from September this year, all the plans have changed. The bulk dates of the three protagonists are not matching for now, and this has led to an indefinite delay in the film. A new timeline will be chalked only once everything will be locked."

But, it is not like the film would not happen. The source added, “There’s a high possibility of it being pushed to next year’s end. One shall have a clarity within the next few months." It was also reported that the script and screenplay have been locked and the film will be ready to go on floors and and when the dates of the protagonist can match.

There has been no official confirmation of the same. However, we really hope that the film is made, and released soon. Meanwhile, director Farhan Akhtar had recently posted a picture on Instagram announcing that he has started writing once again. Excited fans were curious to know if the director, producer and actor has started work on Don 3.

